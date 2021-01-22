HWG Holdings LP Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.5% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,884.15 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,932.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,760.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,622.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

