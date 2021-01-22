Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys 428 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,501 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.5% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,539,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,716,823,000 after purchasing an additional 195,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,125,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Adobe by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,119,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,039,544,000 after purchasing an additional 266,490 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,123,662 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $472.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,458. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.96. The stock has a market cap of $226.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

