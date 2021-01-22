Ibex Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,907 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $148,984,000 after buying an additional 433,879 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $121,103,000 after buying an additional 286,400 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after buying an additional 268,580 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 264.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 347,185 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after buying an additional 251,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 111.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 423,933 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $46,861,000 after buying an additional 223,840 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.42.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

