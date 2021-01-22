Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 107.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $101.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,064,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.39. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.