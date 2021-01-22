Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $1.08 Million in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FINX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 147.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 19,078 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 190,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,770. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $47.96.

