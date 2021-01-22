Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New $3.04 Million Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 352.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 135.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,679 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $144,093,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,647 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 46.1% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,741,000 after acquiring an additional 916,775 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.19. 1,536,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,073.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $83.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

