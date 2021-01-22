Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,731 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $74.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,772,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,105,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

