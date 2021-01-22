Ibex Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 32,443 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 78,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 35,978 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,718,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. 2,305,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,741,073. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

