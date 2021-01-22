IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.91

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.91 and last traded at C$9.90, with a volume of 22014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBG shares. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their target price on shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$301.56 million and a P/E ratio of 17.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

