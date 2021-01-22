Icade’s (CDMGF) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Icade from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Icade in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Icade from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Icade currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Icade alerts:

OTCMKTS CDMGF opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.31. Icade has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $105.00.

Icade Company Profile

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.