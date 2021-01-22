Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.05

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.05 and last traded at $41.49, with a volume of 303007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICHR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

The firm has a market cap of $946.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.45 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. Ichor’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,239.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,968. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 101.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the third quarter worth about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 283.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the third quarter worth about $229,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

