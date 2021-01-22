IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.70

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 4161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $509.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($3.10). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $30,417.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $10,928,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 165,745 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

