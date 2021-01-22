Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug discovery and development company that is developing drug candidates to treat cancer and infectious, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases, and for use in combination with therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Idera’s proprietary drug candidates are designed to modulate Toll-like Receptors, the body’s first line of immune defense. Idera’s pioneering DNA chemistry expertise enables it to identify drug candidates for internal development and creates opportunities for multiple collaborative alliances. “

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Equities research analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar purchased 69,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,429 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.26% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

