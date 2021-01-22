IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of IES worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IESC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in IES by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in IES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IES by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $51.09.

Separately, TheStreet raised IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

