IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.07

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.07 and traded as high as $35.42. IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) shares last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 160,991 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on IGM. Scotiabank increased their price target on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.43 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.09.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$790.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO)’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.