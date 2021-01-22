Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley Sells 4,000 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $404.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.67. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $407.13.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $481,158,000 after purchasing an additional 81,815 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in Illumina by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after buying an additional 322,674 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Illumina by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $367,439,000 after buying an additional 118,880 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $302,485,000 after buying an additional 50,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $218,175,000 after buying an additional 48,584 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.