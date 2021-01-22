Immedia Group Plc (IME.L) (LON:IME) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.51

Immedia Group Plc (IME.L) (LON:IME) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and traded as high as $37.80. Immedia Group Plc (IME.L) shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 362,033 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £8.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.16.

Immedia Group Plc (IME.L) Company Profile (LON:IME)

Immedia Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and communication service business through the provision of interactive digital channels products and services using music, radio, and screen-based media primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Production and Operations.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Immedia Group Plc (IME.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immedia Group Plc (IME.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.