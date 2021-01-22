Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) (LON:IHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.00

Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) (LON:IHR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44), with a volume of 64843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.42).

The company has a quick ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 23.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of £315.20 million and a P/E ratio of 11.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.36.

About Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

