Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CSFB from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s current price.

IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.88.

IMO opened at C$26.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$34.53. The firm has a market cap of C$19.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.58.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

