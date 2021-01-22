Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Impinj has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 2.56.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,661,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 391,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $12,179,289.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,172. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Impinj by 457.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

