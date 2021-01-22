Inchcape plc (INCH.L) (LON:INCH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $535.87

Inchcape plc (INCH.L) (LON:INCH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $535.87 and traded as high as $662.00. Inchcape plc (INCH.L) shares last traded at $661.50, with a volume of 373,215 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 648.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 535.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other Inchcape plc (INCH.L) news, insider John Langston acquired 331 shares of Inchcape plc (INCH.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 606 ($7.92) per share, for a total transaction of £2,005.86 ($2,620.67).

About Inchcape plc (INCH.L) (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company sells and distributes new and used cars. It also provides aftersales service, bodyshop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia; Australasia; the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; and emerging markets, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Djibouti, Ecuador, Kenya, Panama, Peru, Russia, and Uruguay.

