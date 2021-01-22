Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Incitec Pivot stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. Incitec Pivot has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.37.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

