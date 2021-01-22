Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.90. 76,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,054,832. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.47. The company has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

