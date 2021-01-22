Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $600,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB increased their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.07.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,829,362. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The company has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

