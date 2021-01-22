Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 113,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Bank of America upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BEN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,573. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

