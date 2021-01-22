Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 260 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 182,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 80,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 274,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 34,042 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.37. 675,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,132,861. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.13. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $88.49.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

