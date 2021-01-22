Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,195 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up about 1.2% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $9,248,000. Darrell & King LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 349,248 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,850,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 783.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $7,739,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.12. 168,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,428,127. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 113.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

