Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 1,055 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $17,984,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 40,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $208.03. The company had a trading volume of 40,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.18. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.92.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.