Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 180 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,997,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $215.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

