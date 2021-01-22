Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 200 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.57. 10,215,634 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.44.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.