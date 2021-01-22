Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

