Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Industrias Bachoco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

NYSE IBA opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.82. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $827.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter valued at $334,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

