InfoSearch Media (OTCMKTS:ISHM) & Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Critical Analysis

InfoSearch Media (OTCMKTS:ISHM) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares InfoSearch Media and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfoSearch Media N/A N/A N/A Repay -12.06% 3.75% 2.07%

Risk and Volatility

InfoSearch Media has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for InfoSearch Media and Repay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfoSearch Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Repay 0 2 9 0 2.82

Repay has a consensus target price of $27.36, suggesting a potential upside of 12.42%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than InfoSearch Media.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InfoSearch Media and Repay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfoSearch Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Repay $104.60 million 17.09 -$40.03 million N/A N/A

InfoSearch Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repay.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Repay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repay beats InfoSearch Media on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InfoSearch Media

InfoSearch Media, Inc. provides search-targeted text and video content solutions in the United States. Its network of professional writers, editors, other technical specialists, and video production facilities enable businesses succeed on the Web by implementing text and video content-based Internet marketing solutions. The company's search marketing solutions involve online content that supports the non-paid search marketing initiatives of its clients. Nonpaid search results are those results that the search engines find on the worldwide Web as opposed to those listings for which companies pay for placement. Its solutions include TrafficBuilder Text, which delivers branded original content for use by the company's clients on their Web sites; ArticleInsider and Popdex Web sites, through which the company distributes traffic to advertisers; and TrafficBuilder Video, a search-targeted online video product. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding. It provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

