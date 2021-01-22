ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 96.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ING Groep (ING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.