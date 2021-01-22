Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,047. Ingevity has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $81.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.47.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter worth $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter worth $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity during the third quarter worth $234,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.