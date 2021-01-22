Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 89.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ingredion by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.78. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,139. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

