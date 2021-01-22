Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $89.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Shares of INGR opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.20. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 31.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 83,722 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

