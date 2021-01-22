Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a C$32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.16.

Shares of INE opened at C$31.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$13.97 and a one year high of C$32.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.42 billion and a PE ratio of -52.06.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$162.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.70 million. Analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -119.57%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

