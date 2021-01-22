Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 1.28% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 28.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth about $2,037,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth about $416,000.

NYSEARCA BOCT opened at $30.42 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28.

