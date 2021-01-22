Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD) versus Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Financial Analysis

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD) and Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Advaxis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovus Pharmaceuticals $23.99 million 0.00 -$8.28 million ($4.16) N/A Advaxis $20.88 million 2.51 -$16.61 million N/A N/A

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Advaxis.

Profitability

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Advaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovus Pharmaceuticals -34.51% -682.54% -78.57% Advaxis -13,144.62% -81.49% -66.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Advaxis shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Advaxis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advaxis has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Advaxis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Advaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Innovus Pharmaceuticals beats Advaxis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ADXS-NEO, an individualized Lm technology antigen delivery product developed using whole-exome sequencing of a patient's tumor to identify neoantigens. In addition, it is developing ADXS-HOT for generating potent anti-cancer immunity; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm technology antigen delivery product candidate that is designed to target HER2 expressing solid tumors, including human and canine osteosarcoma. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with OS Therapies LLC; Amgen Inc.; Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; Merck & Co., Inc.; Aratana Therapeutics Inc.; and Global BioPharma Inc. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

