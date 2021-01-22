Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $182.18

Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $182.18 and last traded at $180.95, with a volume of 1901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.66.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -138.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.59 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inphi by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Inphi by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Inphi by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Inphi by 29,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

