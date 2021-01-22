Insider Buying: Azure Minerals Limited (AZS.AX) (ASX:AZS) Insider Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Azure Minerals Limited (AZS.AX) (ASX:AZS) insider Wayne Bramwell bought 40,000 shares of Azure Minerals Limited (AZS.AX) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$19,600.00 ($14,000.00).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.90.

Azure Minerals Limited (AZS.AX)

Azure Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for lead, nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship projects include the Oposura and AlacrÃ¡n projects located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

