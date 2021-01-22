Insider Buying: Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CEO Buys $109,800.00 in Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LNDC opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. Landec Co. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. On average, analysts expect that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the third quarter worth $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Landec during the third quarter valued at $578,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Landec by 894.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Landec during the third quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Landec by 9.6% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 537,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

