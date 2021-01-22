Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Sells 32,924 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David J. Corrsin sold 32,924 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,873,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AMRC opened at $59.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ameresco by 371.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

