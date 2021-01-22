Insider Selling: Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Director Sells $103,117.50 in Stock

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CE opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.04. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $140.09. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Celanese by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

