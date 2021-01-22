Insider Selling: Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) Insider Sells £456,735.86 in Stock

Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) insider Andrew Lewis sold 145,922 shares of Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total transaction of £456,735.86 ($596,728.33).

LON:CHG opened at GBX 303 ($3.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of £855.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 285.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 259.09. Chemring Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 145.80 ($1.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

Get Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.