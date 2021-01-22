Insider Selling: II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $783,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,104,874.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

II-VI stock opened at $93.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -847.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in II-VI during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in II-VI during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 98.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in II-VI during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IIVI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on II-VI from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on II-VI from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

