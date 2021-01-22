Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 18,337 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $1,281,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $1,256,451.24.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,090 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $1,263,224.70.

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,255 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,253,753.40.

On Friday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,509 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $2,541,391.49.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,345 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $2,350,794.60.

On Monday, January 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,674 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $2,230,879.42.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,172 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $1,104,130.72.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 27,559 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $1,696,807.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,566 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $1,069,593.74.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,183 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $1,056,977.79.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $71.87.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $74,029,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 480,778 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 64,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 876,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

