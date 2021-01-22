Insider Selling: Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Major Shareholder Sells 93,835 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 93,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $278,689.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eshelman Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 27,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $81,270.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 3,393 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $10,416.51.

On Monday, January 11th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 13,524 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $41,248.20.

On Friday, January 8th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 214,721 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $667,782.31.

On Monday, December 21st, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $162,465.78.

On Friday, December 18th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 53,309 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $167,390.26.

On Monday, December 14th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 6,417 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $20,085.21.

On Thursday, November 19th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $100,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $626.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $626.00.

Liquidia stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia Co. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Liquidia by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Liquidia by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Liquidia by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

