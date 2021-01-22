Insider Selling: PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) EVP Sells 6,127 Shares of Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 6,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $271,854.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,454.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.92.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PROS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,783,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,096,000 after acquiring an additional 123,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,946,000 after purchasing an additional 348,711 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,281,000 after purchasing an additional 426,765 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,383,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP lifted its holdings in PROS by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 319,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 85,450 shares during the last quarter.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.